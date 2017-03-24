The Boston Red Sox rebounded from a tough 2015 campaign to win the American League East in 2016. Will they be able to keep up their potent offense without David Ortiz? After fielding theÂ best offense in baseball last season while David Ortiz enj...



Kershaw K’s 11, Utley and Segedin go deep en route to the Dodgers’ 10-2 victory over the Rangers on Thursday. This is the first of a six-part scouting series. In addition to this Dodgers game, I will be covering the following games: C...



Infielder Jung Ho Kang might not play for the Pittsburgh Pirates this season after his visa request to enter the U.S. was reportedly denied. Jung Ho Kang‘s off-the-field woes continue, as the Pittsburgh Pirates infielder has reportedly been...



Cactus League 2017 week four standings and top performers of each team Seattle Mariners 12-8 OF Mitch Haniger 23 for 55, .418 w/ 2 HR, 9 RBI, 7 R, 3 SB in 17 games RHP Felix Hernandez 2-0, 2.45 ERA, 10 K, 0.82 WHIP, .205 BAA in 11.0 IP ove...



Grapefruit League 2017 week four standings and top performers of each team New York Yankees 19-7 1B Greg Bird 19 for 44, .432 w/ 6 HR, 11 RBI, 9 R, 0 SB in 18 games RHP Masahiro Tanaka 3-0, 0.00 ERA, 22 K, 0.48 WHIP, .098 BAA in 18.2 IP o...



Secondary ticket marketplace,Â TickPick, just released its MLB Regular Season Ticket Prices Report, and the Mets enter the season with the 10th most popular ticket in baseball, with an average price of $69.31. Last year the Mets were tied with the...



One of the sport's best players is also the kind of transcendent star who we haven't seen in a long, long time. [To read the post, head over to Bleacher Nation. To stay free for readers to enjoy, BN is supported by ads. In a full-content RSS fe...



Yes, the group certainly has changed dramatically over the years ... [To read the post, head over to Bleacher Nation. To stay free for readers to enjoy, BN is supported by ads. In a full-content RSS feed, that is not possible. I hope you unders...



From Baseball is Fun: Well, if scientists say I shouldn't feel bad for the bird ... [To read the post, head over to Bleacher Nation. To stay free for readers to enjoy, BN is supported by ads. In a full-content RSS feed, that is not possible. I ...



Tigers, Braves head back to Lakeland. Atlanta Braves at Detroit Tigers Time/Place: 1:05 p.m., Joker Marchant Stadium - ...



Only one week of meaningless baseball remains. The Yankees will play their final exhibition game one week from today, and Opening Day is one week from Sunday. Thank goodness for that. Spring Training is fun in it’s own way, but I’m pr...



Over the last few days, we’ve covered the four key cogs in the Yankees’ bullpen machine: Aroldis Chapman, Dellin Betances, Adam Warren and Tyler Clippard. If healthy, each will take up the main roles in Joe Girardi‘s ‘pen ...



Corey Seager is on the cover of this seasons ESPN the Magazine...



The Dodger franchise didn't start as some expansion team created out of thin dust. Instead, like most ballplayers, the club rose up the ranks. The Brooklyn Grays, as they were known back then, had won the Interstate Association (a Trip...



We want your take on who takes home the hardware As we approach the start of the 2017 MLB season, the TGP staff usually gathers to see how well we might predict the outcomes of the upcoming season. Often times it is fun to



Plus bits of Jays news. We get a game on TV. And most of our regulars are playing. Devon Travis is playing 2B. And Bautista, Donaldson, Martin, Pearce (playing first) and Carrera are all in the lineup. I t...



The story behind few simulated playthroughs with our favorite team in the new version of the acclaimed series Iâ€™ll admit I like spreadsheet-type simulator games. Out of the Park Baseball 18 is, hands down, the best one Iâ€™ve ever played ...



At the beginning of Spring Training, the delayed start to Carlos Rodon getting ready for the season was following a similar plan to Chris Sale's last year. Then it was mentioned how Rodon suffered through periods of dead arm last season. The...



When 23-year-old Odubel Herrera was selected by the Phillies from the Rangers with



The Sox roll out a reserve-heavy lineup today. Itâ€™s a light day in Red Sox Nation. A day after Dustin Pedroia raised his spring average to .500 and

